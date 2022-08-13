One arrested after search of Mississippi residence yields seizure of meth, cocaine, marijuana, other drugs Published 7:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022

A search warrant at a Mississippi residence has resulted in one arrest and the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

On Au. 11,, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Rd. Magnolia.

Upon searching the location, agents recovered approximately 650 grams of marijuana, approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 288 grams of pills, approximately 24 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 30 grams of rock cocaine, approximately 22 grams of a multi colored powder, and one handgun.

Agents arrested and charged Derrick Cockerham with Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance and Trafficking a Controlled Substance.