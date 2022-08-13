One arrested after search of Mississippi residence yields seizure of meth, cocaine, marijuana, other drugs

Published 7:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A search warrant at a Mississippi residence has resulted in one arrest and the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

On Au. 11,, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Rd. Magnolia.

Upon searching the location, agents recovered approximately 650 grams of marijuana, approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 288 grams of pills, approximately 24 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 30 grams of rock cocaine, approximately 22 grams of a multi colored powder, and one handgun.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Agents arrested and charged Derrick Cockerham with Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance and Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

 

More News

Hyde-Smith, in rare deviation from the party line, votes to cap insulin prices

Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

Print Article