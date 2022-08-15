Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash Published 6:30 am Monday, August 15, 2022

A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night.

Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rankin County coroner David Ruth confirmed to WLBT and WAPT in Jackson that one man died as a result of the crash.

Officials with the City of Pearl confirmed to the news stations that the police chase started in Pearl.

Officers from Pearl, Flowood, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene of the crash Sunday.

Other details about the crash have not been released. The crash continues to be under investigation,