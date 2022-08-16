Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player

Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.

For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Powerplay feature multiplying winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times depending on the number drawn. Saturday night’s Powerplay number was 10, increasing the player’s initial win by $450,000.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“We love seeing a win like this,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “This is a great example of how choosing the multiplier can really increase a player’s winnings!”

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

More News

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

2 injured, 2 taken into custody after shooting at Mississippi park

Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge

Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, AR-style rifles, handguns and ammo

Print Article