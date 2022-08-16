Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.

For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Powerplay feature multiplying winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times depending on the number drawn. Saturday night’s Powerplay number was 10, increasing the player’s initial win by $450,000.

“We love seeing a win like this,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “This is a great example of how choosing the multiplier can really increase a player’s winnings!”

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.