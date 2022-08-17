Man pleads guilty to sexual battery. He posed as new hire for Mississippi nursing home, then raped one of its residents, officials report. Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A convicted felon pleaded guilty to entering a Mississippi nursing home and raping one of its residents.

Antwon Harris, 35, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and felon in possession of a firearm as a non-violent habitual offender.

Officials say Harris entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire., entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home in January 2022.

After gaining access, Harris entered the room of a 29-year-old female resident and then forced the woman to have sex. Officials say the female resident has been a nursing home resident for most of her life.

Surveillance footage captured Harris entering the room. The discovery of a used condom in the victim’s trash can led to an investigation of the incident. Forensic evidence confirmed from the assault confirmed Harri’s DNA on the victim’s body.

Harris was later found and taken into custody. Officers found Harris, a convicted felon, with a gun in his possession. Officials said Harris had been twice previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.

Harris was sentenced to the maximum for each offense for a total of forty years to serve day-for-day, without the eligibility for parole.