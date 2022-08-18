Man shot by Mississippi deputy was suspect in human trafficking sting, investigators say

Published 9:32 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A human trafficking suspect was shot by a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy Thursday after investigators say the suspect tried to run over a deputy.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Darielle Devonte Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas, was shot Thursday afternoon as deputies were working a human trafficking sting operation.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said. Sparks was expected to survive the shooting, deputies said.

Upon release from the hospital, deputies said, Sparks will be charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. Additional charges are like, deputies said.

