Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
Published 7:00 am Thursday, August 18, 2022
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number.
Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier.
The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Megaplier of 14.
The Biloxi man’s ticket matched all but the number “67.” Instead of $1.28 billion, the Biloxi resident won $20,000.
The ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company on Judge Sekul Avenue in Biloxi.
The $1.28 billion jackpot is the second largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, which is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.