Mississippi woman killed in 3-car highway crash Published 9:59 pm Friday, August 19, 2022

A Mississippi woman was killed Thursday afternoon on a stretch of highway in southwest Mississippi.

Mary Barrett, 79, of Liberty, Mississippi, was killed Thursday in a three-car accident in Pike County, Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported.

Troopers said a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 24 when it collided with Barrett’s 2013 Chevrolet Impala. After the pair collided a 2020 Dodge Ram also struck Barrett’s car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.