Mississippi woman killed in 3-car highway crash
Published 9:59 pm Friday, August 19, 2022
A Mississippi woman was killed Thursday afternoon on a stretch of highway in southwest Mississippi.
Mary Barrett, 79, of Liberty, Mississippi, was killed Thursday in a three-car accident in Pike County, Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 24 when it collided with Barrett’s 2013 Chevrolet Impala. After the pair collided a 2020 Dodge Ram also struck Barrett’s car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.