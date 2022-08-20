13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house

Published 5:12 am Saturday, August 20, 2022

By Picayune Item Staff

A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence.

The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the Tin Hill Subdivision that morning at about 7:15.

Deputies arrived and found that the incident involved two juveniles.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere died as a result of the incident.

A cause of death and additional information about this incident is still under investigation, Turnage and Ogden said.

