Two people killed when car collides with tree, Mississippi troopers report Published 10:01 pm Saturday, August 20, 2022

Two Mississippi residents were killed Friday when their car left the road and struck a tree, state troopers reported.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.