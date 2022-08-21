‘They are not there to play’ Mississippi’s Chapel Hart readies for America’s Got Talent finals after country casts votes for singing trio Published 6:53 am Sunday, August 21, 2022

Chapel Hart wowed voters and advanced to America’s Got Talent Finale after their fiery performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town” on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, AGT revealed to the world that the Poplarville trio of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle earned enough audience votes to advance to the finale.

Chapel Hart and three other acts are the first of 10 to punch their tickets to the Sept. 13, 2022 finale. At that stage they’ll have a final chance at winning $1 million.

AGT will add six other acts to the finale in the upcoming weeks. Each Tuesday, 11 acts will performance while the audience and fans vote. The top two voted acts advance to the finale from each night.

Updates with more details on the airtime of the finale and Chapel Hart's comments in the upcoming weeks.

The city of Poplarville is fired up due to the recent success of Chapel Hart. Board of Alderwomen member Anne Gendusa Smith said there is a powerful unity happening in the city due to Chapel Hart’s performances on the show.

“The city of Poplarville is fired up for them,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard for this and when I saw them on stage I knew they are not there to play.”

Smith said the city of Poplarville has united even more since Chapel Hart’s uprising. Everyone is supporting Chapel Hart and is hoping them the best of luck in the finale, she said.

“If it comes to a vote, Poplarville has banned together, nobody is here to play and we want our girls to win and we’re proud of them. It’s a team effort now,” said Smith.