Two die in head-on collision on stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday Published 6:18 am Sunday, August 21, 2022

Officials are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of both drivers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that Medley J. Morgan, 24, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-55 in Yaz0o County when her car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight Saturday near mile marker 133.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The crash continues to be under investigation.