Two Mississippi kidnapping suspects arrested Sunday, sheriff says Published 9:22 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night in connection to a recent kidnapping incident in Rankin County.

Laken Paige Lowery, 22, and Cortez Devion Adams, 23, were both taken into custody Sunday night by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting extradition to Rankin County for kidnapping charges.

According to a statement from ACSO, authorities were notified Sunday by Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday that two suspects wanted in connection with a kidnapping that occurred less than 48 hours earlier may be in the Adams County area.

Upon receiving this information, the Special Operation Group at ACSO reached out to the suspects and were able to make contact with them by phone.

After speaking with the suspects, they agreed to turn themselves in.

Cortez Adams is from Adams County and has family in the area, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. They both were booked into the Adams County jail at approximately 7:20 p.m. Sunday, where they will remain until they are turned over to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Networking in law enforcement is invaluable and when done right, it takes the jurisdictional boundaries off of law enforcement to bring swift justice for victims,” Patten states in a news release.

“I am grateful for our relationship with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and extremely proud of the job done by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputies whose experience allowed them to bring this incident to a peaceful close.”