Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office Published 8:26 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Authorities are looking for a man who stole catalytic converters from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office posted photographs of the suspect who they believe is involved in the theft of the catalytic converters from the MDOT facility in Flowers.

“We are asking that anyone who recognizes this suspect call Investigations at 601-636-1761,” the post on Facebook said. “We are still looking at video of the vehicle that picked him up and hope to have that posted soon.”

If you prefer to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500 please contact Central MS CrimeStoppers.

