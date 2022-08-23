Mississippi homeowner reports that burglars kicked in back door, stole various items including sword

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi homeowner called police after burglars reportedly stole various items from her house including a sword.

Vicksburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Hanley Street regarding a residential burglary on Friday at 2:44 p.m.

The complainant advised someone had kicked in the back door and the house had been pilfered.

A canopy valued at $10, an ornamental sword worth $20 and some copper wiring valued at $10 were missing.

The case is currently under investigation.

