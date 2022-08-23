Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.

Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.

Fondren was arrested and taken to Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a bond of $10,000.

