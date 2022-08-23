Man arrested in July for 2003 rape now a suspect in second rape that also occurred 19 years ago Published 7:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A man who was arrested in July for a rape that occurred 19 years ago is now a suspect in a second rape that happened around the same time as the first crime.

In July, West Point Police arrested Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point, in a January 2003 attack.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Gandy is now a suspect in another rape that also happened in January 2003, reportedly less than 24 hours before the attack of the first arrest.

Mississippi police say that DNA evidence helped them solve both cases.

In July, Gandy was arrested on charges of rape, attempted murder, attempted robbery and burglary of a dwelling. He is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $950,000 bond.