Officials: Woman dies after officer-involved shooting Monday night Published 10:21 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A woman has died in an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations reported in a press release that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Benachi Avenue in Biloxi.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials from the Harrison County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Mable Arrington, 42, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Arrington was reportedly shot in the incident and then transported to a local hospital, where she died.

No other injuries, including to the officer involved in the shooting, have been reported.

MBI Is currently investigating the incident and will report any critical findings to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.