Police in this Mississippi city investigating rash of shootings into occupied vehicles — arrest made in one incident Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Police in one Mississippi town are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired into occupied vehicles.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Derrius Darden, 18 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody soon after. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $80,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

The Police Department also received two reports of shots fired into occupied vehicles on Friday.

Officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference to shots fired on Friday at 1:53 p.m. The victim stated that a female fired two shots into a 2009 tan Toyota Camry.

The case is currently under investigation.

Officers also responded to the area of Martha Street and Grammar Street in reference to shots fired on Friday at 10:03 p.m. The driver of a 2006 Ford Fusion reported someone had shot the car’s back window out.

The case is currently under investigation.