Shooting involving Mississippi officer under investigation, officials report

Published 5:33 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A shooting involving a Mississippi police officer Monday night is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

MBI officials report that the shooting involved an officer from the Biloxi Police Department at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred near 330 Benachi Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

MBI officials are currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

More News

Warning issued after reports of women’s purses, wallets being stolen out of shopping carts at Mississippi stores

Man arrested in July for 2003 rape now a suspect in second rape that also occurred 19 years ago

Man arrested for capital murder after he reportedly stabbed man in May to steal motorcycle

Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge

Print Article