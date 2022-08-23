Warning issued after reports of women’s purses, wallets being stolen out of shopping carts at Mississippi stores Published 7:30 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Police are warning the public about reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping carts in Mississippi department stores.

The Hattiesburg Police issued the following warning on Facebook:

“The Hattiesburg Police Department would like to make the public aware of several reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping carts.

Over the last day, there have been several reports of females having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring jurisdictions.

Please remember; continue to be aware of your surroundings, never leave your purse or wallet unattended in a shopping cart, whether you are shopping or loading your vehicle.

In a matter of seconds, an unattended purse or wallet can be taken by someone just near you.”

