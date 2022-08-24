Home cameras help police apprehend two people suspected of shooting at Mississippi homeowner in his driveway

Published 9:17 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement officers in Adams County have arrested a woman and a man, suspected of being responsible for the gunfire early Monday morning at a residence in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez.

The woman was allegedly the driver of a Honda CRV, whose image was captured on a neighbor’s home surveillance camera. The man is the suspected shooter.

A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision in south Natchez confronted a man walking in his driveway in the early hours of Monday morning and the man fired a gun at him.

