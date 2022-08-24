MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding. Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County.

The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected to be reopened later in the afternoon.

MDOT officials report flooding at this location and that motorists are advised to use caution.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Scott County until 2:30 p.m. At 10:33 a.m., Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 12 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.