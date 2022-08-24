Mississippi authorities issue alert for 44-year-old man last seen in April Published 5:46 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr of Senatobia in Tate County.

Jackson is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr Drive in Tate County, walking in a northern direction.

Family members say George Jackson Jr suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of George Jackson Jr, contact Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.