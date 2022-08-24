Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.

Images of flooding have been posted on Twitter showing the impact of heavy rainfall in and around the Brandon area.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

…..

….

…..

…..

…..

…..

More News

MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.

Mississippi teen arrested, charged with murder in connection with July shooting death

Home cameras help police apprehend two people suspected of shooting at Mississippi homeowner in his driveway

Two adults, two juveniles arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries in north Mississippi

Print Article