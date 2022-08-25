Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks Published 5:37 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images.

On Aug. 11th, 2022, the males depicted in the attached images defrauded a local business by cashing counterfeit payroll checks bearing another local business name.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the males please call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest. Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.