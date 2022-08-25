Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case Published 6:30 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook.

The male in the photos is a person of interest in an armed home invasion that occurred Friday night Aug. 12 in southern Pontotoc County.

Officials also attached images of a vehicle that the male and two other persons arrived at the residence in earlier in the day.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest. Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.

