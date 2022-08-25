Mississippi woman sues Taylor Swift for more than $1 million, claims pop star ripped off her book Published 1:15 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

A Mississippi woman is suing Taylor Swift for more than one million dollars for allegedly ripping off her book of poems that she wrote and designed in 2010.

Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday.

In the complaint, La Dart claims that “design and textual elements” from her 2010 book Lover were copied into Swift’s book.

La Dart’s lawyers claim that Swift’s book infringes La Dart’s copyrights. The lawsuit seeks an “excess of one million dollars” in damages.

La Dart said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has several creative elements that copied the designs and arrangements of her book of poetry by the same name.

The lawsuit claims that Swift copied La Dart’s cover shot with an identical pose and color scheme.

The suit claims Swift has made close to $7 million from worldwide sales of her book ‘Lover’ since its release date, and La Dart has not received any credits or payments.