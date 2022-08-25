Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus Published 7:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found in a school classroom and reported feeling symptoms after handling the pill.

The two school employees were administered Narcan as a precautionary measure and sent to a local hospital for attention.

The two are now reported at home recovering. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department sent the pill off for testing and discovered that the pill did not contain any amounts of fentanyl.

The pill was identified as Adderall, a common prescribed drug for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in children and adults.