Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus

Published 7:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found in a school classroom and reported feeling symptoms after handling the pill.

The two school employees were administered Narcan as a precautionary measure and sent to a local hospital for attention.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The two are now reported at home recovering. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department sent the pill off for testing and discovered that the pill did not contain any amounts of fentanyl.

The pill was identified as Adderall, a common prescribed drug for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in children and adults.

 

More News

One person killed, another injured in Monday night crash

Floodwaters wash out chunk of Mississippi highway. Officials warn of flooding dangers.

West Nile Virus cases on the rise in Louisiana, some positives found in Mississippi

Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth

Print Article