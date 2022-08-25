Two people arrested, four victims identified after Mississippi human trafficking undercover sting Published 9:40 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

An undercover human trafficking sting led to the arrest of two men and the identities of four victims, state investigations officials reported Thursday.

The undercover operation was completed last week, officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Arrested were Darielle Davone Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas, and John Edward Massengill, 62, of Baldwyn, Mississippi.

Sparks was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $850,000.

Massengill was charged with human trafficking of a minor, and child exploitation. His bond has been set at $200,000.

The four victims were referred to victims services.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation!”

Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Restore Corps Memphis, and the Center for Violence Prevention assisted in the operation which resulted in the arrest and apprehension of the following individuals.