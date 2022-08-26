Man leads pursuit down Mississippi interstate, captured after he rams police squad car and then flees into woods. Published 10:41 am Friday, August 26, 2022

One man was arrested after he led Mississippi police officers on a pursuit down the interstate and then rammed his car into a police squad car.

Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, reportedly led officers on a pursuit down Interstate 220 in Jackson.

He was taken into custody after he reportedly rammed a Ridgeland Patrol Car, crashing his vehicle near Northside Drive in Jackson. Rodriquez then ran into the woods, where he was tracked down by a K-9 officer.

According to police no officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.