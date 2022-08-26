Man leads pursuit down Mississippi interstate, captured after he rams police squad car and then flees into woods.

Published 10:41 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One man was arrested after he led Mississippi police officers on a pursuit down the interstate and then rammed his car into a police squad car.

Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, reportedly led officers on a pursuit down Interstate 220 in Jackson.

He was taken into custody after he reportedly rammed a Ridgeland Patrol Car, crashing his vehicle near Northside Drive in Jackson. Rodriquez then ran into the woods, where he was tracked down by a K-9 officer.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to police no officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.

More News

Crime scene

Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma

Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War

Louisiana man pleads guilty to having role in car theft ring in Mississippi and four other states

‘A Call to Act’: Mississippi Delta residents detail flood traumas to Federal delegation

Print Article