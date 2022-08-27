Man gets life in prison after victims testify about the child sex crimes he committed

Published 6:45 am Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of committing sex crimes against multiple children between the ages of three and ten years old.

A Jackson County jury took approximately an hour to deliberate before convicting Darryl Anthony Parnell.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that some of Parnell’s victims, who were as young as three and four years old at the time, testified in the three-day long trials.

As many as five victims testified in the trial.

Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois then sentenced Parnell to life in prison.

 

 

