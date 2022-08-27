Video goes viral after catching hard-hitting action from fight in stands not action on field

Published 6:23 am Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The video that went viral from one of this week’s Mississippi high school football games didn’t come from the gridiron. It came from the sidelines.

A fight between two men — one reported to be the head football coach from Heifelburg High School who was scouting the game — erupted at game between Quitman and Wayne County high schools.

Officials from the Wayne County School District have reported that the incident is under investigation and that both men have been charged with disturbance and public profanity. Other charges could be added, pending the investigation.

CAUTION: Video below does contain content that may be unsuitable for some audiences.

