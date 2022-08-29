Mississippi man charged with intimidation of witness after ignoring court order Published 7:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested after police determined he was harassing a past victim of domestic violence, even after he had been ordered by the court not to have contact with the victim.

Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. His bond was set at $10,000.

Beard was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim.

Oxford police arrested Beard after Beard allegedly harassed the victim through phone calls and text messaging.