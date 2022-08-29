Mississippi man charged with intimidation of witness after ignoring court order

Published 7:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested after police determined he was harassing a past victim of domestic violence, even after he had been ordered by the court not to have contact with the victim.

Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. His bond was set at $10,000.

Beard was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Oxford police arrested Beard after Beard allegedly harassed the victim through phone calls and text messaging.

 

 

 

More Uncategorized

Man gets life in prison after victims testify about the child sex crimes he committed

Mississippi teen’s been cooking since elementary school

Welfare head says surprise subpoena led to attorney’s firing. Emails suggest it wasn’t a surprise.

These two strays must be the luckiest dogs in the world. Find out why.

Print Article