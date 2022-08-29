Trial delayed for woman accused of killing beloved rooster mascot of Mississippi city Published 6:30 am Monday, August 29, 2022

A trial has been delayed for a woman accused of killing a rooster that was the beloved mascot of Ocean Springs.

The death of Carl the Rooster sparked outrage among community residents.

WXXV in Gulfport reports that Kendra Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Monday, but the trial has been delayed after Shaffer’s attorneys requested a change of venue saying that their client could not receive a fair trial in Ocean Spring.

Shaffer pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges in May.

Officials say Shaffer was seen on video with several other people walking past the rooster and taking him. The rooster was later found dead in a Biloxi dumpster.