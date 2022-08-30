Co-conspirator in Mississippi election commission case that defrauded thousands pleads guilty

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.

Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February.

She pleaded guilty to illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and be paid without actually performing work.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jones-Teague was presented with a $143,459.32 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“I am grateful for the work of the investigators in my office and the prosecutors to get to this point,” said State Auditor Shad White. “This is one more step towards justice for the improper spending of election funds.”

Jones-Teague has agreed to testify against her alleged co-conspirators in the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

More News

Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems

Two universities in Mississippi’s capital city switch to virtual learning due to ongoing water crisis

Cases of RSV among children rising at Mississippi’s children’s hospital and clinic

Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags

Print Article