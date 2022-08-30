Mississippi felon sentenced to over 5 years in prison for possession of rifle found under bed Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.

According to court documents, Jemarcus Demon Morgan, 32, possessed a firearm on November 13, 2019. On that date, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at Morgan’s home. Officers recovered a .22 caliber rifle under the bed in the master bedroom, that was claimed by Morgan. He had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including possession of controlled substances, simple robbery, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Criminal Chief Erin Chalk and Assistant United States Attorney Adam Stuart prosecuted the case.

