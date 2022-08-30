One person dies in early morning rollover accident on Mississippi interstate

Published 6:30 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident on the interstate Monday.

Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County.

Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg, was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving north on the interstate left the road, crashed into a concrete barrier and then rolled over.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officials say Watson died immediately from her injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

 

More News

Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems

Two universities in Mississippi’s capital city switch to virtual learning due to ongoing water crisis

Cases of RSV among children rising at Mississippi’s children’s hospital and clinic

Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags

Print Article