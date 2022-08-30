Police investigating after Mississippi lawn care worker killed while on the job. Leaf blower was found still running on his back. Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting.

Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr., 47, of Saucier, who was shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive, according to WXXV in Gulport.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

Switzer told WXXV that the shots that killed Simmons appeared to have come from a semi-automatic pistol.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Gulfport Police is asking that anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.