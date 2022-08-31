Police: Intruders may have taken swim in pool during burglary of Mississippi house Published 6:15 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Police say intruders may have taken a swim at a Mississippi residence, leaving behind a water trail into the house and a dog in the backyard.

Vicksburg police officers responded to a possible house burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Chambers Street. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The officers discovered a trail of water leading into the house from the back door, three floats from the pool house in the swimming pool, and a mixed-breed dog in the backyard.

The back door had been left unlocked.

The case is currently under investigation.