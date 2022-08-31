Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program Published 5:30 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday.

The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”

Lincoln County voters cast 1,387 (53.5 percent) for the measure and 1,203 (46.5 percent) against the measure.

In March, the Lincoln County supervisors opted out of allowing any medical marijuana cultivation, transportation, processing or sale. Voters in communities that opted out can trigger a special election by gathering signatures by petition from either 1,500 registered voters or 20 percent of the population.

In November 2020, Mississippi voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 65, agreeing to a state medical marijuana program.