Barge operators find body in Mississippi River south of Natchez

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday.

The barge is approximately 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge, he said.

“The Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is en route to recover the body and bring it back to Adams County for investigation.”

