Man gets four years in federal prison in connection with attempted armed robbery of Mississippi Dollar General

Published 2:55 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tursday to attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Waddah Farah, 42, of Jackson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson.  Farah was also sentenced today after waiving any delay in sentencing.  He was ordered to serve 51 months in federal prison and pay a $1500 fine.

According to court documents, Farah was arrested and indicted for the attempted robbery of a Dollar General store in Jackson on October 1, 2018.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.

