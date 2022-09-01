Mississippi high school put on lockdown after email sent threatening gun violence

Published 7:00 am Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi high school was put on temporary lockdown after an email was sent to administration threatening gun  violence against students and teachers.

“We received an email from an outside source that we saw as needing to be investigated,” Superintendent Rod Henderson said. “We placed the school on lockdown and notified BPD, who immediately responded and helped with our investigation. With the assistance of BPD, we found no cause to continue with the lockdown and resumed normal activities.”

A temporary lockdown at Brookhaven High School was lifted just before noon Wednesday after athe off-campus threat was made.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the email threatened gun violence against students and teachers. The email was sent to administration at the high school, Henderson said.

The campus was placed under lockdown for about one hour while law enforcement responded and investigated.

The Department of Homeland Security was contacted and is working to trace the origin of the electronic message.

“Once the person who sent the email is identified, they will be arrested (and) charged with making a terrorist threat,” Collins said. “We take every threat like this seriously. We have to.”

