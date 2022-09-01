Three people sent to hospital after school bus crash involving alleged DUI driver

Published 8:19 am Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person was taken into custody and three people were sent to the hospital after a school bus crash Wednesday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 84 in Lawrence County.

Reports are that a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield, collided with a school bus.

Three school bus passengers were transported to the Lawrence County Hospital with minor injuries.

Green was charged with DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance.

 

 

