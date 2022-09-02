Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation

Published 7:30 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi grand jury has cleared police officers of any wrongdoing concerning a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Jonathan Dion Turner died as a result of injuries from a shooting on David Street in Gulfport.

Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a domestic dispute. When they arrived at the scene the incident quickly turned into a hostage situation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officers reportedly tried to engage in dialogue with Turner.

On Monday, the Harrison County grand jury issues a report saying they found no criminal conduct on behalf of officers involved in the shooting.

 

More News

Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store..

‘Our moral compass is no longer pointing true’: Mississippi homeowner gives first-hand account of confrontation with shooter, suspected burglars

Mississippi police searching for capital murder suspect on run for five months

Body of unknown female found in Mississippi River, remains sent for autopsy

Print Article