Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation Published 7:30 am Friday, September 2, 2022

A Mississippi grand jury has cleared police officers of any wrongdoing concerning a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Jonathan Dion Turner died as a result of injuries from a shooting on David Street in Gulfport.

Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a domestic dispute. When they arrived at the scene the incident quickly turned into a hostage situation.

Officers reportedly tried to engage in dialogue with Turner.

On Monday, the Harrison County grand jury issues a report saying they found no criminal conduct on behalf of officers involved in the shooting.