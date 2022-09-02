More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?

Published 1:09 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi.

Click here for an updated list of licenses that have been issued in the state.

Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022.

As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of Health website as having opted out of allowing dispensaries. Last week, voters in Lincoln County voted to opt back into allowing medical marijuana facilities. Eighty-five cities in the state have also opted out, according to the website.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials say they anticipate that cannabis products will become available to patients in late 2022 to allow time for the cultivation of marijuana in the state and required safety testing.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act into law, which makes the possession and consumption of medical marijuana legal for people who meet certain medical criteria.

In July, the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has been issuing dispensary licenses to businesses that meet

The Mississippi Department of Revenue (MDOR) accepts electronic applications for Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licenses. MDOR will issue licenses within 30 days of receiving a completed application, will all required information and documents.

The first-year license fee is $40,000 along with a $15,000 non-refundable application fee. Annual license fees are $25,000.

Medical marijuna dispensaries cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, church, or childcare facility and cannot be located within a 1,500 of another medical cannabis.  dispensary

 

Licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022:

Adams The Highest Care L.L.C 131 JEFFERSON BLVD  STE D Natchez, MS 39120
Alcorn Corinth Mississippi Dispensary, LLC 2609 HIGHWAY 72 W Corinth, MS 38834
Bolivar Cleveland Cannabis Company LLC 3620 U.S. Hwy 61N UNIT 1 Cleveland, MS 38732
Bolivar James Lee McCLellan Jr. 717 N DAVIS AVE Cleveland, MS 38732
Canton NUURR INC. 1536 W PEACE ST Canton, MS 39046
DeSoto KV Olive Branch LLC 8793 MIDSOUTH DR Olive Branch, MS 38654
DeSoto Med- RE-D, LLC 120 CHRISTOPHER LN Nesbit, MS 38651
DeSoto Nash Hassen 2348 MOUNT PLEASANT RD Hernando, MS 38632
DeSoto Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC 6518 GOODMAN RD STE 106 Olive Branch, MS 38654
Forrest Bennett Marketing, LLC 6335 US 49 #40 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Forrest JOHN C GOODSPEED JR 3702 HARDY ST STE 2 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Forrest Kelly’s Green, Inc. 20 RAWLS SPRINGS LOOP RD Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Forrest MS Mudd 1, LLC 1010 S 17TH AVE Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Forrest Rootdown 2, LLC 4404 HARDY ST Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Grenada The Green Standard Grenada LLC 1223 SUNSET DR Grenada, MS 38901
Hancock Coast Cannabis LLC 835 US-90 UNIT 6 Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
Hancock Diamondhead Root LLC 4405 E ALOHA DR UNIT AA DIAMONHEAD, MS 39525
Hancock LeafMed4, LLC 10209 HIGHWAY 603 Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
Hancock Mississippi Provisions 5, LLC 624 HWY 90 Bay St Louis, MS 39520
Hancock Waveland Marijuana, LLC 112A AUDERER BLVD Waveland, MS 39576
Harrison Culture Biloxi Shop, Inc. 2572 PASS RD UNIT B & C Biloxi, MS 39531
Harrison Culture Gulfport Med, Inc. 9305 HIGHWAY 49 Gulfport, MS 39503
Harrison Greenwise, LLC 9113 HIGHWAY 49 STE 100 Gulfport, MS 39503
Harrison LeafMed 1, LLC 10585 THREE RIVERS RD STE 6 Gulfport, MS 39503
Harrison MIMS Operating 1 LLC 1120 BEACH BLVD Biloxi, MS 39530
Harrison Mississippi Dispensary Investments 1, LLC 2389 PASS RD Biloxi, MS 39531
Harrison Rebecca Powers 771 WATER ST Biloxi, MS 39530
Harrison REV Gulf Coast LLC 232 DEBUYS RD Biloxi, MS 39531
Harrison Rootdown 5, LLC 2699 PASS RD Biloxi, MS
Harrison Southern Roots Therapeutics of Louisiana, Inc. 1301 31ST AVE Gulfport, MS 39501
Hinds 5436 I-55 LLC 5440 I-55 Frontage Road N, Jackson, MS  39211
Hinds BWD County Line LLC 1051 E COUNTY LINE RD STE 1059A Jackson, MS 39211
Hinds Danknolia Cannabis LLC 1335 ELLIS AVE STE 20 Jackson, MS 39204
Hinds Danknolia cannabis llc 5225 HIGHWAY 18 W SUITE D Jackson, MS 39209
Hinds Hope Wellness LLC 7260 S SIWELL RD SUITE B Byram, MS 39272
Hinds Rootdown 1, LLC 2088 LAKELAND DR Jackson, MS 39216
Hinds Rootdown 4, LLC 4775 OLD CANTON RD Jackson, MS 39211
Jackson Mississippi Provisions 1, LLC 1223 BIENVILLE BLVD Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Jackson Mississippi Provisions 4, LLC 3600 GAUTIER VANCLEAVE RD Gautier, MS 39553
Jackson MS Mudd 2, LLC 1809 DENNY AVE Pascagoula, MS 39567
Lafayette CannaMiss LLC 1130 N LAMAR BLVD Oxford, MS 38655
Lafayette Hybrid LLC 1801 JACKSON AVE W STE D 112 Oxford, MS 38655
Lafayette Magnolia Medical Cannabis Company, LLC 2570 JACKSON AVE W STE 18 Oxford, MS 38655
Lafayette Southern Crop Wellness IV, LLC 101 Rickey D Britt Suite 3B & 4A Oxford, MS 38655
Lamar Hattiesburg Mississippi Dispensary, LLC 6083 U S HIGHWAY 98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Lamar Mary Jane & Herb’s LLC 135 THORNHILL DR Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Lamar Green Therapy LLC 5004 LINCOLN ROAD EXT STE 80 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Lauderdale BWD Meridian LLC 300 N FRONTAGE RD STE 600 Meridian, MS 39301
Lauderdale Green Magnolia of Meridian LLC 4818 N PARK DR Meridian, MS 39305
Lauderdale Kudzu Cannabis Company, LLC 93 S FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS 39301
Lauderdale Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary, LLC 1800 6TH ST Meridian, MS 39301
Lauderdale Milgray Wellness I, LLC 613 22ND AVE Meridian, MS 39301
Lauderdale Mississippi Provisions 6, LLC 5015 HIGHWAY 493 Meridian,MS 39305
Lauderdale Southern Lights, LLC. 2125 A ST UNIT A Meridian, MS 39301
Lee Bennett Marketing, LLC 3978 N GLOSTER ST Tupelo, MS 38804
Lee BlueGreen Cannabis Inc 3128 OLD BELDEN CIR Tupelo, MS 38801
Lee Bragg Canna of Mississippi, LLC 1167 S GREEN ST Tupelo, MS 38804
Lee Cannacare LLC 111 S INDUSTRIAL RD Tupelo, MS 38801
Lee CannaMiss LLC 1010 N GLOSTER ST UNIT B Tupelo, MS 38804
Lee Cultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.1 794 E MAIN ST Tupelo, MS 38804
Lee Green Magnolia Dispensaries, LLC 3437 TUPELO COMMONS STE 101 Tupelo, MS 38804
Lee Greenwise, LLC 715 GARFIELD ST Tupelo, MS 38801
Lee Jason Bao Truong 1201 N GLOSTER ST UNIT E F Tupelo, MS 38804
Lee Tupelo Mississippi Dispensary, LLC 3836 N GLOSTER ST Tupelo, MS 38804
Lincoln Magnolia Greens 101 WHITEBROOK DR Brookhaven, MS 39601
Lincoln Mississippi Dispensary Investments 2, LLC 106 STRIBLING DR Brookhaven, MS 39601
Lincoln The Cannabis Company, Inc. 939 BROOKWAY BLVD STE L Brookhaven, MS 39601
Lowndes Green Magnolia of Columbus LLC Hwy 45 N Unit No. 7432 Columbus, MS 39705
Lowndes Wildflower LLC 1920 US 45 1A Columbus, MS 39705
Madison Green Magnolia of Canton, LLC 3142 S LIBERTY ST Canton, MS 39046
Madison MS Mudd 3, LLC 117 SIDNEY RUNNELS DR Canton, MS 39046
Oktibbeha Greenwise, LLC 823 HIGHWAY 12 W STE A Starkville, MS 39579
Oktibbeha Lake Vista Wellness IV, LLC 605 S JACKSON ST Starkville, MS 39759
Oktibbeha The Green Standard Starkville LLC 612 HIGHWAY 12 E Starkville, MS 39759
Panola Med- RE-D, LLC 211 House Carlson DR Batesville, MS 38606
Panola Sakher Hassan 442 HIGHWAY 6 E Batesville, MS 38606
Pike LeafMed 3, LLC 2301 DELAWARE AVE McComb, MS 39648
Prentiss Cox-Blythe Dispensary Inc 1115 N 2ND ST STE B Booneville, MS 38829
Rankin Bragg Canna of Mississippi, LLC 190 RIVERWIND DR STE 306 Pearl, MS 39208
Rankin BWD CENTRAL LLC 440 RIVERWIND DR Pearl, MS 39208
Rankin Happy Leaf LLC 736 HIGHWAY 49 S Richland, MS 39218
Rankin High Cotton Wellness, LLC 422 RIVERWIND DR Pearl, MS 39208
Rankin MS Mudd 4, LLC 1401 HIGHWAY 49 S Richland, MS 39218
Rankin Spillway Dispensary, LLC 1220 N SHORE PKWY STE C Brandon, MS 39047
Tate Five Star Medical 409 NORFLEET DR Senatobia, MS 38668
Tate Green Star LLC 9700 HIGHWAY 306 STE B Coldwter, MS 38618
Tunica Lift Medical Cannabis Inc 13118 HIGHWAY 61 N STE 118 Robinsonville, MS 38664
Walthall BioSciences of Mississippi, LLC 241 OLD HIGHWAY 98 E Tylertown, MS 39667
Warren LeafMed 2, LLC 2080 S FRONTAGE RD STE 106 Vicksburg, MS 39180
Warren Mississippi Provisions 3, LLC 3312 PEMBERTON SQUARE BLVD Vicksburg, MS 39180
Warren The Green Standard LLC 1601 N FRONTAGE RD STE C Vicksburg, MS 39180
Warren The Kush Spot, LLC 2314 IOWA AVE STE 100 Vicksburg, MS 39180
Washington Lake Vista Wellness I, LLC 641 HIGHWAY 1 S Greenville, MS 38701
Jones Mississippi Dispensary Investments 3, LLC 310 S 16TH AVE Laurel, MS 39440
Hinds One Mississippi, LLC 500 E WOODROW WILSON AVE STE P Jackson, MS 39216
Harrison Coast Dispensary Inc 913 DIVISION ST Biloxi, MS 39530
Lee Mark Anthony Cash 139 CITY MARKET DR Saltillo, MS 38866
Hinds Uptown Funk LLC 1625 E COUNTY LINE RD STE 500 Jackson, MS 39211
Harrison AMG GOLD Dispensary, LLC 1885 PASS RD Biloxi, MS 39531
Hinds River Wellness Holdings, LLC 5925 I 55 S Byram, MS 39272
Harrison SweetGrass MS, LLC 2650 BEACH BLVD STE 3 Biloxi, MS 39531
Forrest Nature Med MS LLC 6401 U S HIGHWAY 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Hinds Kudzu Cannabis Company, LLC 4678 I 55 FRONTAGE RD N Jackson, MS 39211

