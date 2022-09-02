More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi.
Click here for an updated list of licenses that have been issued in the state.
Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022.
As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of Health website as having opted out of allowing dispensaries. Last week, voters in Lincoln County voted to opt back into allowing medical marijuana facilities. Eighty-five cities in the state have also opted out, according to the website.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials say they anticipate that cannabis products will become available to patients in late 2022 to allow time for the cultivation of marijuana in the state and required safety testing.
On Feb. 2, 2022, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act into law, which makes the possession and consumption of medical marijuana legal for people who meet certain medical criteria.
In July, the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has been issuing dispensary licenses to businesses that meet
The Mississippi Department of Revenue (MDOR) accepts electronic applications for Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licenses. MDOR will issue licenses within 30 days of receiving a completed application, will all required information and documents.
The first-year license fee is $40,000 along with a $15,000 non-refundable application fee. Annual license fees are $25,000.
Medical marijuna dispensaries cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, church, or childcare facility and cannot be located within a 1,500 of another medical cannabis. dispensary
Licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022:
|Adams
|The Highest Care L.L.C
|131 JEFFERSON BLVD STE D Natchez, MS 39120
|Alcorn
|Corinth Mississippi Dispensary, LLC
|2609 HIGHWAY 72 W Corinth, MS 38834
|Bolivar
|Cleveland Cannabis Company LLC
|3620 U.S. Hwy 61N UNIT 1 Cleveland, MS 38732
|Bolivar
|James Lee McCLellan Jr.
|717 N DAVIS AVE Cleveland, MS 38732
|Canton
|NUURR INC.
|1536 W PEACE ST Canton, MS 39046
|DeSoto
|KV Olive Branch LLC
|8793 MIDSOUTH DR Olive Branch, MS 38654
|DeSoto
|Med- RE-D, LLC
|120 CHRISTOPHER LN Nesbit, MS 38651
|DeSoto
|Nash Hassen
|2348 MOUNT PLEASANT RD Hernando, MS 38632
|DeSoto
|Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC
|6518 GOODMAN RD STE 106 Olive Branch, MS 38654
|Forrest
|Bennett Marketing, LLC
|6335 US 49 #40 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Forrest
|JOHN C GOODSPEED JR
|3702 HARDY ST STE 2 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
|Forrest
|Kelly’s Green, Inc.
|20 RAWLS SPRINGS LOOP RD Hattiesburg, MS 39402
|Forrest
|MS Mudd 1, LLC
|1010 S 17TH AVE Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Forrest
|Rootdown 2, LLC
|4404 HARDY ST Hattiesburg, MS 39402
|Grenada
|The Green Standard Grenada LLC
|1223 SUNSET DR Grenada, MS 38901
|Hancock
|Coast Cannabis LLC
|835 US-90 UNIT 6 Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
|Hancock
|Diamondhead Root LLC
|4405 E ALOHA DR UNIT AA DIAMONHEAD, MS 39525
|Hancock
|LeafMed4, LLC
|10209 HIGHWAY 603 Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
|Hancock
|Mississippi Provisions 5, LLC
|624 HWY 90 Bay St Louis, MS 39520
|Hancock
|Waveland Marijuana, LLC
|112A AUDERER BLVD Waveland, MS 39576
|Harrison
|Culture Biloxi Shop, Inc.
|2572 PASS RD UNIT B & C Biloxi, MS 39531
|Harrison
|Culture Gulfport Med, Inc.
|9305 HIGHWAY 49 Gulfport, MS 39503
|Harrison
|Greenwise, LLC
|9113 HIGHWAY 49 STE 100 Gulfport, MS 39503
|Harrison
|LeafMed 1, LLC
|10585 THREE RIVERS RD STE 6 Gulfport, MS 39503
|Harrison
|MIMS Operating 1 LLC
|1120 BEACH BLVD Biloxi, MS 39530
|Harrison
|Mississippi Dispensary Investments 1, LLC
|2389 PASS RD Biloxi, MS 39531
|Harrison
|Rebecca Powers
|771 WATER ST Biloxi, MS 39530
|Harrison
|REV Gulf Coast LLC
|232 DEBUYS RD Biloxi, MS 39531
|Harrison
|Rootdown 5, LLC
|2699 PASS RD Biloxi, MS
|Harrison
|Southern Roots Therapeutics of Louisiana, Inc.
|1301 31ST AVE Gulfport, MS 39501
|Hinds
|5436 I-55 LLC
|5440 I-55 Frontage Road N, Jackson, MS 39211
|Hinds
|BWD County Line LLC
|1051 E COUNTY LINE RD STE 1059A Jackson, MS 39211
|Hinds
|Danknolia Cannabis LLC
|1335 ELLIS AVE STE 20 Jackson, MS 39204
|Hinds
|Hope Wellness LLC
|7260 S SIWELL RD SUITE B Byram, MS 39272
|Hinds
|Rootdown 1, LLC
|2088 LAKELAND DR Jackson, MS 39216
|Hinds
|Rootdown 4, LLC
|4775 OLD CANTON RD Jackson, MS 39211
|Jackson
|Mississippi Provisions 1, LLC
|1223 BIENVILLE BLVD Ocean Springs, MS 39564
|Jackson
|Mississippi Provisions 4, LLC
|3600 GAUTIER VANCLEAVE RD Gautier, MS 39553
|Jackson
|MS Mudd 2, LLC
|1809 DENNY AVE Pascagoula, MS 39567
|Lafayette
|CannaMiss LLC
|1130 N LAMAR BLVD Oxford, MS 38655
|Lafayette
|Hybrid LLC
|1801 JACKSON AVE W STE D 112 Oxford, MS 38655
|Lafayette
|Magnolia Medical Cannabis Company, LLC
|2570 JACKSON AVE W STE 18 Oxford, MS 38655
|Lafayette
|Southern Crop Wellness IV, LLC
|101 Rickey D Britt Suite 3B & 4A Oxford, MS 38655
|Lamar
|Hattiesburg Mississippi Dispensary, LLC
|6083 U S HIGHWAY 98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
|Lamar
|Mary Jane & Herb’s LLC
|135 THORNHILL DR Hattiesburg, MS 39402
|Lamar
|Green Therapy LLC
|5004 LINCOLN ROAD EXT STE 80 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
|Lauderdale
|BWD Meridian LLC
|300 N FRONTAGE RD STE 600 Meridian, MS 39301
|Lauderdale
|Green Magnolia of Meridian LLC
|4818 N PARK DR Meridian, MS 39305
|Lauderdale
|Kudzu Cannabis Company, LLC
|93 S FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS 39301
|Lauderdale
|Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary, LLC
|1800 6TH ST Meridian, MS 39301
|Lauderdale
|Milgray Wellness I, LLC
|613 22ND AVE Meridian, MS 39301
|Lauderdale
|Mississippi Provisions 6, LLC
|5015 HIGHWAY 493 Meridian,MS 39305
|Lauderdale
|Southern Lights, LLC.
|2125 A ST UNIT A Meridian, MS 39301
|Lee
|Bennett Marketing, LLC
|3978 N GLOSTER ST Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lee
|BlueGreen Cannabis Inc
|3128 OLD BELDEN CIR Tupelo, MS 38801
|Lee
|Bragg Canna of Mississippi, LLC
|1167 S GREEN ST Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lee
|Cannacare LLC
|111 S INDUSTRIAL RD Tupelo, MS 38801
|Lee
|CannaMiss LLC
|1010 N GLOSTER ST UNIT B Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lee
|Cultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.1
|794 E MAIN ST Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lee
|Green Magnolia Dispensaries, LLC
|3437 TUPELO COMMONS STE 101 Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lee
|Greenwise, LLC
|715 GARFIELD ST Tupelo, MS 38801
|Lee
|Jason Bao Truong
|1201 N GLOSTER ST UNIT E F Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lee
|Tupelo Mississippi Dispensary, LLC
|3836 N GLOSTER ST Tupelo, MS 38804
|Lincoln
|Magnolia Greens
|101 WHITEBROOK DR Brookhaven, MS 39601
|Lincoln
|Mississippi Dispensary Investments 2, LLC
|106 STRIBLING DR Brookhaven, MS 39601
|Lincoln
|The Cannabis Company, Inc.
|939 BROOKWAY BLVD STE L Brookhaven, MS 39601
|Lowndes
|Green Magnolia of Columbus LLC
|Hwy 45 N Unit No. 7432 Columbus, MS 39705
|Lowndes
|Wildflower LLC
|1920 US 45 1A Columbus, MS 39705
|Madison
|Green Magnolia of Canton, LLC
|3142 S LIBERTY ST Canton, MS 39046
|Madison
|MS Mudd 3, LLC
|117 SIDNEY RUNNELS DR Canton, MS 39046
|Oktibbeha
|Greenwise, LLC
|823 HIGHWAY 12 W STE A Starkville, MS 39579
|Oktibbeha
|Lake Vista Wellness IV, LLC
|605 S JACKSON ST Starkville, MS 39759
|Oktibbeha
|The Green Standard Starkville LLC
|612 HIGHWAY 12 E Starkville, MS 39759
|Panola
|Med- RE-D, LLC
|211 House Carlson DR Batesville, MS 38606
|Panola
|Sakher Hassan
|442 HIGHWAY 6 E Batesville, MS 38606
|Pike
|LeafMed 3, LLC
|2301 DELAWARE AVE McComb, MS 39648
|Prentiss
|Cox-Blythe Dispensary Inc
|1115 N 2ND ST STE B Booneville, MS 38829
|Rankin
|Bragg Canna of Mississippi, LLC
|190 RIVERWIND DR STE 306 Pearl, MS 39208
|Rankin
|BWD CENTRAL LLC
|440 RIVERWIND DR Pearl, MS 39208
|Rankin
|Happy Leaf LLC
|736 HIGHWAY 49 S Richland, MS 39218
|Rankin
|High Cotton Wellness, LLC
|422 RIVERWIND DR Pearl, MS 39208
|Rankin
|MS Mudd 4, LLC
|1401 HIGHWAY 49 S Richland, MS 39218
|Rankin
|Spillway Dispensary, LLC
|1220 N SHORE PKWY STE C Brandon, MS 39047
|Tate
|Five Star Medical
|409 NORFLEET DR Senatobia, MS 38668
|Tate
|Green Star LLC
|9700 HIGHWAY 306 STE B Coldwter, MS 38618
|Tunica
|Lift Medical Cannabis Inc
|13118 HIGHWAY 61 N STE 118 Robinsonville, MS 38664
|Walthall
|BioSciences of Mississippi, LLC
|241 OLD HIGHWAY 98 E Tylertown, MS 39667
|Warren
|LeafMed 2, LLC
|2080 S FRONTAGE RD STE 106 Vicksburg, MS 39180
|Warren
|Mississippi Provisions 3, LLC
|3312 PEMBERTON SQUARE BLVD Vicksburg, MS 39180
|Warren
|The Green Standard LLC
|1601 N FRONTAGE RD STE C Vicksburg, MS 39180
|Warren
|The Kush Spot, LLC
|2314 IOWA AVE STE 100 Vicksburg, MS 39180
|Washington
|Lake Vista Wellness I, LLC
|641 HIGHWAY 1 S Greenville, MS 38701
|Jones
|Mississippi Dispensary Investments 3, LLC
|310 S 16TH AVE Laurel, MS 39440
|Hinds
|One Mississippi, LLC
|500 E WOODROW WILSON AVE STE P Jackson, MS 39216
|Harrison
|Coast Dispensary Inc
|913 DIVISION ST Biloxi, MS 39530
|Lee
|Mark Anthony Cash
|139 CITY MARKET DR Saltillo, MS 38866
|Hinds
|Uptown Funk LLC
|1625 E COUNTY LINE RD STE 500 Jackson, MS 39211
|Harrison
|AMG GOLD Dispensary, LLC
|1885 PASS RD Biloxi, MS 39531
|Hinds
|River Wellness Holdings, LLC
|5925 I 55 S Byram, MS 39272
|Harrison
|SweetGrass MS, LLC
|2650 BEACH BLVD STE 3 Biloxi, MS 39531
|Forrest
|Nature Med MS LLC
|6401 U S HIGHWAY 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
|Hinds
|Kudzu Cannabis Company, LLC
|4678 I 55 FRONTAGE RD N Jackson, MS 39211