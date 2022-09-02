Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store..

Published 7:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Officers responding to reports of a person waving a window out a car window at a Mississippi convenience store found a juvenile with a stolen firearm.

On Tuesday, Vicksburg police officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

The vehicle was located and the rear-seat passenger, a juvenile, was found to be in possession of two handguns: a Smith and Wesson 9mm, which had been reported stolen, and a Glock .40 caliber.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The juvenile was taken to the detention center.

More News

Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation

‘Our moral compass is no longer pointing true’: Mississippi homeowner gives first-hand account of confrontation with shooter, suspected burglars

Mississippi police searching for capital murder suspect on run for five months

Body of unknown female found in Mississippi River, remains sent for autopsy

Print Article