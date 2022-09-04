Mississippi man arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle for car rental business

Published 6:45 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a rental car business,

Tupelo police officers arrested Pasley Ford, 38, of Okolona, and charged him with felony motor vehicle theft.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near South Gloster Street and South Green Street and learned the vehicle was stolen from Enterprise Rental on Aug. 28.

Ford’s bond was set at $15,000.

