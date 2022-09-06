Endangered/missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Mississippi girl Published 11:38 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Mississippi authorities have issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Mashayla Jackson, 15, of Tunica.

Jackson is described as a black female, 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes on Park Drive in Tunica, MS, at 7:14 a.m.

Family members say Mashayla Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mashayla Jackson, contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411