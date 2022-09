High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest Published 7:30 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany.

The driver was taken into custody, but the name of the suspect has not been released.